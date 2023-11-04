Whitehouse Anthony Wayne controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 59-14 victory over Avon Lake at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne stormed in front of Avon Lake 28-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Generals registered a 31-7 advantage at halftime over the Shoremen.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne steamrolled to a 45-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Generals held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne faced off against Perrysburg.

