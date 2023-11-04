Olmsted Falls finally found a way to top Sylvania Southview 35-28 on Nov. 3 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Olmsted Falls a 14-7 lead over Sylvania Southview.

The Bulldogs opened a meager 21-14 gap over the Cougars at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 35-28.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Sylvania Southview faced off against Napoleon.

