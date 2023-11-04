It was a tough night for Springfield Northeastern which was overmatched by Waynesville in this 49-14 verdict.

Waynesville darted in front of Springfield Northeastern 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans’ offense darted in front for a 21-14 lead over the Jets at the intermission.

Waynesville breathed fire to a 42-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Springfield Northeastern and Waynesville faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Springfield Northeastern High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Springfield Northeastern faced off against West Jefferson and Waynesville took on Germantown Valley View on Oct. 20 at Waynesville High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.