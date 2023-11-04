West Chester Lakota West shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 24-14 win over Cincinnati Elder in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cincinnati Elder, as it began with a 14-10 edge over West Chester Lakota West through the end of the first quarter.

West Chester Lakota West broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-14 lead over Cincinnati Elder.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, West Chester Lakota West and Cincinnati Elder faced off on Nov. 11, 2022 at Cincinnati Elder High school.

In recent action on Oct. 20, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Hamilton and Cincinnati Elder took on Cincinnati La Salle on Oct. 20 at Cincinnati La Salle High School.

