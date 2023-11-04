Defense dominated as Wheelersburg pitched a 34-0 shutout of Portsmouth in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Wheelersburg opened with a 21-0 advantage over Portsmouth through the first quarter.

The Pirates registered a 24-0 advantage at intermission over the Trojans.

Wheelersburg thundered to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Wheelersburg faced off against West Portsmouth West and Portsmouth took on Ironton on Oct. 20 at Ironton High School.

