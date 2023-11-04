Upper Arlington edged Pickerington Central in a 23-17 extra time thriller on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Upper Arlington moved in front of Pickerington Central 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Bears and the Tigers battled to a standoff at 7-7 as the third quarter began.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Upper Arlington and Pickerington Central locked in a 10-10 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the second overtime period, with the Golden Bears and the Tigers locked in a 17-17 stalemate.

Upper Arlington got the better of the third overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Upper Arlington and Pickerington Central squared off on Nov. 19, 2021 at Upper Arlington High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Upper Arlington faced off against Hilliard Davidson and Pickerington Central took on Reynoldsburg on Oct. 20 at Pickerington High School Central.

