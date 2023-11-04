Oak Harbor took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Marengo Highland 41-7 on Nov. 3 in Ohio football.

Oak Harbor jumped in front of Marengo Highland 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets’ offense charged in front for a 27-0 lead over the Fighting Scots at halftime.

Oak Harbor jumped to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Marengo Highland faced off against Ontario and Oak Harbor took on Millbury Lake on Oct. 20 at Oak Harbor High School.

