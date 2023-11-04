Springfield finally found a way to top Dayton Centerville 17-10 for an Ohio high school football victory at Dayton Centerville High on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Springfield a 7-0 lead over Dayton Centerville.

The Elks didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 7-3 at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Springfield and Dayton Centerville were both scoreless.

The Wildcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-7 edge.

The last time Springfield and Dayton Centerville played in a 42-14 game on Nov. 11, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Dayton Centerville faced off against Huber Heights Wayne and Springfield took on Clayton Northmont on Oct. 20 at Springfield High School.

