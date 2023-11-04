Perry dominated from start to finish in an imposing 34-7 win over Magnolia Sandy Valley for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 3.

Perry jumped in front of Magnolia Sandy Valley 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates opened a monstrous 21-0 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Perry roared to a 34-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off against Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and Perry took on Gates Mills Hawken on Oct. 20 at Gates Mills Hawken High School.

