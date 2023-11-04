Shelby controlled the action to earn an impressive 71-41 win against Van Wert in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Shelby opened with a 21-20 advantage over Van Wert through the first quarter.

The Whippets opened a thin 42-34 gap over the Cougars at halftime.

Shelby stormed to a 64-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Shelby faced off against Marion Pleasant and Van Wert took on Elida on Oct. 20 at Elida High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.