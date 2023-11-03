Gnadenhutten Indian Valley’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Columbus Bishop Ready 34-13 for an Ohio high school football victory at Columbus Bishop Ready on Nov. 3.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley opened with a 21-10 advantage over Columbus Bishop Ready through the first quarter.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley stormed to a 34-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Columbus Bishop Ready squared off on Nov. 12, 2022 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

Recently on Oct. 20, Columbus Bishop Ready squared off with Gahanna Columbus Academy in a football game.

