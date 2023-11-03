Liberty Center handled Huron 41-7 in an impressive showing on Nov. 3 in Ohio football.

Liberty Center moved in front of Huron 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Liberty Center fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at Huron’s expense.

Liberty Center steamrolled to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Huron managed a 7-6 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Liberty Center faced off against Wauseon.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.