Ansonia dominated from start to finish in an imposing 34-8 win over Mechanicsburg during this Ohio football game on Nov. 3.

Ansonia opened with a 6-0 advantage over Mechanicsburg through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a massive 28-8 gap over the Indians at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Mechanicsburg faced off against North Lewisburg Triad and Ansonia took on Union City Mississinawa Valley on Oct. 20 at Ansonia High School.

