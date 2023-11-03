Minster dismissed New Bremen by a 33-7 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Cardinals’ expense.

Minster jumped to a 33-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals managed a 7-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time New Bremen and Minster played in a 45-21 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Minster faced off against Versailles and New Bremen took on Delphos St. John’s on Oct. 20 at New Bremen High School.

