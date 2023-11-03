Cincinnati Wyoming topped Cincinnati Taft 35-26 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game on Nov. 3.

Cincinnati Wyoming jumped in front of Cincinnati Taft 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Senators made it 21-20.

Cincinnati Wyoming moved to a 35-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Wyoming and Cincinnati Taft squared off on Nov. 19, 2022 at Cincinnati Wyoming High School.

Recently on Oct. 20, Cincinnati Wyoming squared off with Cincinnati Finneytown in a football game.

