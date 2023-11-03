Hannibal River left no doubt in recording a 48-15 win over Lancaster Fairfield Christian in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Hannibal River roared in front of Lancaster Fairfield Christian 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pilots opened a lopsided 34-0 gap over the Knights at halftime.

Hannibal River roared to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pilots maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 15-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Hannibal River and Lancaster Fairfield Christian squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Hannibal River High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Hannibal River faced off against Matamoras Frontier and Lancaster Fairfield Christian took on Sugar Grove Berne Union on Oct. 20 at Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy.

