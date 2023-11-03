Kettering Alter left no doubt on Friday, controlling Cincinnati Indian Hill from start to finish for a 31-6 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Kettering Alter opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cincinnati Indian Hill through the first quarter.

The Knights’ offense breathed fire in front for a 17-0 lead over the Braves at the intermission.

Kettering Alter steamrolled to a 24-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Kettering Alter faced off against Dayton Chaminade-Julienne and Cincinnati Indian Hill took on Cleves Taylor on Oct. 20 at Cleves Taylor High School.

