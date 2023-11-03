Defense dominated as Caldwell pitched a 50-0 shutout of Portsmouth Notre Dame at Portsmouth Notre Dame High on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Caldwell opened with a 16-0 advantage over Portsmouth Notre Dame through the first quarter.

The Redskins fought to a 41-0 halftime margin at the Titans’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Redskins got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Caldwell faced off against Sarahsville Shenandoah.

