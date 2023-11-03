Clarksville Clinton-Massie used overtime to slip past Cincinnati McNicholas 24-23 on Nov. 3 in Ohio football.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 14-10 intermission margin at the Rockets’ expense.

Cincinnati McNicholas took the lead 17-14 to start the final quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Falcons and the Rockets locked in a 17-17 stalemate.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Clarksville Clinton-Massie and Cincinnati McNicholas squared off on Nov. 19, 2021 at Cincinnati McNicholas High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Clarksville Clinton-Massie faced off against New Richmond and Cincinnati McNicholas took on Hamilton Badin on Oct. 20 at Cincinnati McNicholas High School.

