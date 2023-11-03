Columbus Bishop Hartley eventually beat St. Clairsville 23-13 in Ohio high school football on Nov. 3.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Hawks’ offense darted in front for a 14-7 lead over the Red Devils at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 9-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Columbus Bishop Hartley faced off against Columbus St Charles and St. Clairsville took on Cambridge on Oct. 20 at St. Clairsville High School.

