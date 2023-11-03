Cleveland Glenville earned a convincing 44-7 win over Napoleon in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Last season, Cleveland Glenville and Napoleon faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Cleveland Glenville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Cleveland Glenville faced off against Cleveland John Marshall and Napoleon took on Sylvania Southview on Oct. 20 at Sylvania Southview High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.