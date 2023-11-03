Garrettsville Garfield took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Cadiz Harrison Central 56-35 on Nov. 3 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Garrettsville Garfield a 21-7 lead over Cadiz Harrison Central.

The G-Men’s offense steamrolled in front for a 35-13 lead over the Huskies at the intermission.

Cadiz Harrison Central stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 35-19.

The G-Men held on with a 21-16 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local and Garrettsville Garfield took on Brookfield on Oct. 20 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School.

