Mentor Lake Catholic notched a win against Niles 35-21 in Ohio high school football on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Mentor Lake Catholic a 7-0 lead over Niles.

The Cougars fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Red Dragons’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 35-21.

In recent action on Oct. 21, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Chardon NDCL and Niles took on Girard on Oct. 20 at Niles McKinley High School.

