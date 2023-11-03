Beloit West Branch finally found a way to top Streetsboro 31-28 in Ohio high school football on Nov. 3.

Streetsboro started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Beloit West Branch at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors’ offense jumped in front for a 21-14 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Streetsboro fought to within 24-21.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

