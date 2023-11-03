Defense dominated as McComb pitched a 57-0 shutout of Edon in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave McComb a 21-0 lead over Edon.

The Panthers opened a colossal 43-0 gap over the Bombers at halftime.

McComb charged to a 57-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time McComb and Edon played in a 57-3 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, McComb faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and Edon took on Ottawa Hills on Oct. 20 at Edon High School.

