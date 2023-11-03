Convoy Crestview’s advantage forced Lima Central Catholic to dig down, but it did to earn a 44-28 win Friday on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Convoy Crestview showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-9 advantage over Lima Central Catholic as the first quarter ended.

The Thunderbirds’ offense darted in front for a 16-14 lead over the Knights at halftime.

Lima Central Catholic moved to a 30-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Thunderbirds held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 21, Lima Central Catholic faced off against Fort Loramie and Convoy Crestview took on Leipsic on Oct. 20 at Convoy Crestview High School.

