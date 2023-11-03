Celina topped Trotwood-Madison 41-35 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Nov. 3.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Celina and Trotwood-Madison settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The scoreboard showed the Rams with a 35-21 lead over the Bulldogs heading into the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Celina and Trotwood-Madison locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

The Bulldogs held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Trotwood-Madison faced off against Dayton Thurgood Marshall and Celina took on Wapakoneta on Oct. 20 at Wapakoneta High School.

