Hamler Patrick Henry rallied over Arlington for an inspiring 40-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 3.

Arlington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Hamler Patrick Henry as the first quarter ended.

The Red Devils got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 14-12 margin over the Patriots at halftime.

Hamler Patrick Henry broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 40-14 lead over Arlington.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Hamler Patrick Henry faced off against Swanton and Arlington took on Lucas on Oct. 20 at Lucas High School.

