Bascom Hopewell-Loudon dominated Pandora-Gilboa 33-3 for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 3.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon darted in front of Pandora-Gilboa 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Chieftains opened a towering 27-3 gap over the Rockets at the intermission.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon charged to a 33-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Tiffin Calvert and Pandora-Gilboa took on Bloomdale Elmwood on Oct. 20 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

