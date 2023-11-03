Hamilton Badin pushed past Bellbrook for a 24-6 win in Ohio high school football on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Hamilton Badin a 14-0 lead over Bellbrook.

The Rams opened a towering 21-0 gap over the Golden Eagles at the intermission.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Bellbrook climbed back to within 24-6.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Hamilton Badin and Bellbrook squared off on Nov. 19, 2021 at Hamilton Badin High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Hamilton Badin faced off against Cincinnati McNicholas and Bellbrook took on Hamilton Ross on Oct. 20 at Hamilton Ross High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.