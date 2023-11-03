Granville finally found a way to top Dresden Tri-Valley 32-29 on Nov. 3 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Dresden Tri-Valley, as it began with a 7-3 edge over Granville through the end of the first quarter.

The Scotties proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 21-11 advantage over the Blue Aces at the half.

Granville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 25-21 lead over Dresden Tri-Valley.

The Scotties rallied in the final quarter, but the Blue Aces skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Granville faced off against Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Dresden Tri-Valley took on New Concord John Glenn on Oct. 20 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

