Bellefontaine topped London 35-28 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at London High on Nov. 3.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 21-21 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

Bellefontaine enjoyed a close margin over London with a 28-21 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Chieftains and the Red Raiders each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, London and Bellefontaine squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at London High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, London faced off against Urbana and Bellefontaine took on Springfield Kenton Ridge on Oct. 20 at Bellefontaine High School.

