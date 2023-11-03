Danville’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from New Middletown Springfield Local 32-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Danville opened with an 8-0 advantage over New Middletown Springfield Local through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense stormed in front for a 16-0 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Danville breathed fire to a 24-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-6 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Danville faced off against Howard East Knox.

