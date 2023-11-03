Lowellville dominated Berlin Center Western Reserve 32-7 at Lowellville High on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Lowellville and Berlin Center Western Reserve were both scoreless.

The Rockets opened a monstrous 17-0 gap over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Lowellville steamrolled to a 25-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Lowellville and Berlin Center Western Reserve played in a 34-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 20, Berlin Center Western Reserve squared off with North Jackson Jackson-Milton in a football game.

