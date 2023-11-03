Bloom-Carroll posted a narrow 14-10 win over Jackson at Jackson High on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Jackson started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Bloom-Carroll at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 7-7 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

Jackson moved ahead by earning a 10-7 advantage over Bloom-Carroll at the end of the third quarter.

A 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Bulldogs’ defeat of the Ironmen.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Jackson faced off against Chillicothe and Bloom-Carroll took on Circleville on Oct. 20 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.