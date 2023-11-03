Cincinnati Country Day grabbed a 26-14 victory at the expense of Bainbridge Paint Valley in Ohio high school football on Nov. 3.

The Bearcats darted a modest margin over the Nighthawks as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Nighthawks pulled off a stirring 16-1 final quarter to trip the Bearcats.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Chillicothe Zane Trace and Cincinnati Country Day took on St Bernard-Elmwood Place on Oct. 20 at Cincinnati Country Day School.

