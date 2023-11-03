New Madison Tri-Village dominated from start to finish in an imposing 50-29 win over West Liberty-Salem at West Liberty-Salem High on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

New Madison Tri-Village opened with a 9-7 advantage over West Liberty-Salem through the first quarter.

The Patriots’ offense moved in front for a 23-15 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

New Madison Tri-Village moved to a 43-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Patriots got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

