Anna dismissed Williamsburg by a 52-28 count on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 8-8 duel in the first quarter.

The Rockets’ offense roared in front for a 36-14 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Williamsburg got within 36-22.

The Rockets held on with a 16-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Anna faced off against Rockford Parkway and Williamsburg took on Batavia Clermont Northeastern on Oct. 20 at Williamsburg High School.

