Aurora posted a narrow 30-27 win over Gates Mills Gilmour in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Aurora darted in front of Gates Mills Gilmour 9-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lancers showed their spirit while rallying to within 16-14 at the intermission.

Gates Mills Gilmour took the lead 27-22 to start the final quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Green Men, as they climbed out of a hole with a 30-27 scoring margin.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Aurora faced off against Medina Highland.

