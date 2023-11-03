Beverly Fort Frye unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Newcomerstown 50-13 Friday for an Ohio high school football victory at Newcomerstown High on Nov. 3.

Beverly Fort Frye opened with a 13-6 advantage over Newcomerstown through the first quarter.

The Cadets opened a giant 43-6 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Newcomerstown faced off against Lore City Buckeye Trail and Beverly Fort Frye took on Waterford on Oct. 20 at Waterford High School.

