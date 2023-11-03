Chardon knocked off Geneva 28-14 on Nov. 3 in Ohio football.

Chardon opened with a 7-0 advantage over Geneva through the first quarter.

The Hilltoppers and the Eagles dueled to a draw at 7-7 with the third quarter looming.

The third quarter gave Chardon a 14-7 lead over Geneva.

The Hilltoppers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Last season, Chardon and Geneva faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Chardon High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Geneva faced off against Jefferson and Chardon took on Painesville Riverside on Oct. 20 at Chardon High School.

