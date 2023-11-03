Galion Northmor scored early and often to roll over Glouster Trimble 31-6 for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 3.

Galion Northmor jumped in front of Glouster Trimble 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Knights registered a 21-6 advantage at halftime over the Tomcats.

Galion Northmor breathed fire to a 28-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Knights held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Glouster Trimble faced off against Bidwell River Valley and Galion Northmor took on Loudonville on Oct. 20 at Galion Northmor High School.

