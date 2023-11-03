Cincinnati Withrow topped Cincinnati Winton Woods 16-7 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Cincinnati Withrow opened with a 6-0 advantage over Cincinnati Winton Woods through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Cincinnati Withrow moved to a 13-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors managed a 7-3 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

