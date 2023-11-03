A suffocating defense helped Bluffton handle Bucyrus Wynford 38-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Bluffton jumped in front of Bucyrus Wynford 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Bluffton charged to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

