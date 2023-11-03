Carey’s defense throttled Columbia Station Columbia, resulting in a 48-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory at Columbia Station Columbia High on Nov. 3.

Carey darted in front of Columbia Station Columbia 15-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Carey pulled to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 20, Carey squared off with Attica Seneca East in a football game.

