Cincinnati Anderson took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Kings Mill Kings 41-3 in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 3.

Cincinnati Anderson opened with a 13-0 advantage over Kings Mill Kings through the first quarter.

The Raptors’ offense thundered in front for a 20-3 lead over the Knights at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Raptors held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Kings Mill Kings and Cincinnati Anderson played in a 46-42 game on Nov. 18, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Cincinnati Anderson faced off against Kings Mill Kings and Cincinnati Anderson took on Kings Mill Kings on Oct. 20 at Kings Mill Kings High School.

