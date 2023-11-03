Canal Winchester posted a narrow 7-3 win over Pataskala Watkins Memorial during this Ohio football game on Nov. 3.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 3-0 advantage over Canal Winchester as the first quarter ended.

The Indians kept a 7-3 halftime margin at the Warriors’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Canal Winchester faced off against Sunbury Big Walnut and Pataskala Watkins Memorial took on Granville on Oct. 20 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.