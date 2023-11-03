Massillon scored early and often to roll over Westerville South 50-7 at Massillon on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Massillon moved in front of Westerville South 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers registered a 42-0 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Massillon and Westerville South were both scoreless.

The Tigers held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Massillon and Westerville South faced off on Nov. 5, 2021 at Massillon Washington High School.

In recent action on Oct. 21, Massillon faced off against Canton McKinley and Westerville South took on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne on Oct. 20 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School.

