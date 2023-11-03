Hudson finally found a way to top Warren G. Harding 24-21 in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 3.

Warren G. Harding showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Hudson as the first quarter ended.

The Explorers and the Raiders dueled to a draw at 14-14 with the third quarter looming.

Hudson jumped over Warren G. Harding 17-14 heading to the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 24-21.

Last season, Hudson and Warren G. Harding squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Warren G. Harding High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Warren G. Harding faced off against Austintown Fitch.

