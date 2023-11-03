It was a tough night for Canton Central Catholic which was overmatched by Kirtland in this 48-26 verdict.

Kirtland opened with a 21-0 advantage over Canton Central Catholic through the first quarter.

The Hornets opened a towering 41-7 gap over the Crusaders at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Crusaders enjoyed a 19-7 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Kirtland took on Middlefield Cardinal on Oct. 20 at Middlefield Cardinal High School.

